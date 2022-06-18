New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): As the first look of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor from his upcoming movie 'Shamshera' leaked online in the form of a poster, the film's director, Karan Malhotra, has expressed happiness for the love it has received.

Ranbir, whose last release was 'Sanju', was set to kick start the Shamshera campaign next week. However, all those plans were dashed as the film's first poster leaked earlier today and audiences showered praise on his rugged look as a ferocious dacoit in the badlands of India.

Reacting to this, Malhotra said, "We keep planning our lives so that we land things at the perfect time but in doing so we forget that the Universe is always on time. Incidents like these are a true example of that! I'm just happy that people and fans of Ranbir Kapoor are loving his look and the poster of Shamshera."

"We wanted to start our campaign mid-next week, but it looks like fans couldn't wait for us to begin. I don't blame them. They have waited for too long. Ranbir is returning to the cinemas after 4 years, and it is difficult to control the excitement. I'm just glad that the reactions are great," he added.

The story of 'Shamshera' is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh.

It is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity.

Helmed by Malhotra, 'Shamshera' has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022. (ANI)

