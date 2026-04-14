Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Ever since December 2025, whenever Indian films are being discussed, one name that keeps coming up is that of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar franchise. Both the first and second instalments have taken the box office by storm.

With the phenomenal performance of both instalments, the combined worldwide gross of the Dhurandhar duology has now surpassed the Rs 3000 crore mark, making it the first Indian film series ever to achieve this extraordinary feat. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banner of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

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The journey began with Dhurandhar, which was released to massive expectations and went on to deliver a blockbuster run, crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide as well as domestic box office. The film established a strong foundation for what would eventually become one of Indian cinema's biggest franchises.

Dhurandhar - A Box Office Juggernaut and Foundation Stone

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Before the release of Dhurandhar on December 5, 2025, trade had doubts, even though the film was carrying a decent buzz. However, once it hit the big screens, it was up and running for something very special at the box office. Audiences accepted the film with open arms, and with a never-ending debate around it, Dhurandhar became an unstoppable force at the global box office.

The spy action thriller went on to become the highest-grossing film at the Hindi box office with 840+ crores net (1000+ crore gross) after an extraordinary hold over weeks. Worldwide, it finished its theatrical run with over 1300 crores, making it the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all-time, and the third biggest grosser without China.

Dhurandhar 2 - A New Peak For Indian Cinema

Building on the momentum of the first film, 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge', which was released just four months after its predecessor, has taken things to an entirely new level. The Ranveer Singh-led action spectacle has turned into a box office juggernaut, amassing well over 1700 crore globally and continuing its dream run in several territories.

It not only became the biggest Hindi net grosser, but also went on to become the first film ever to top 1000 crores net in a single language at the Indian box office. The duology's exceptional performance in both domestic and international markets has been instrumental in pushing the franchise past the historic 3000 crore milestone.

Dhurandhar Duology Box Office Breakdown

Data as of April 12, 2026.

A Franchise That Redefined Box Office Power

What makes this achievement even more significant is the consistency of the franchise. Both films have not only crossed the Rs 1000 crore benchmark individually but have also sustained strong theatrical runs, driven by repeat value, mass appeal, and high-octane storytelling.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the Dhurandhar series has redefined the scale of action filmmaking in Indian cinema. With its blend of patriotism, raw action, and rooted narrative, the franchise has struck a chord with audiences across demographics, not just in India but globally.

The 3000 crore milestone is not just a number; it signifies a shift in the way Indian franchises are perceived on the global stage. For years, Indian cinema has produced individual blockbusters, but the Dhurandhar duology proves that multipart storytelling can now rival the biggest film series worldwide.

Top Indian Film Franchises Box Office Comparison

Data as of April 12, 2026.

Highlights of The Franchise's Box Office Run

* No Indian film series had ever crossed 3000 crore worldwide before

* Sets a new benchmark for franchise filmmaking in Bollywood

* Places Dhurandhar among the biggest global film brands from India

* Only Indian film series to have two titles in the 1000 crores club

* First Indian film to score 1000+ crore in a single language domestically (ANI)

Dhurandhar 2 features Ranveer Singh in the lead role along with an ensemble cast including Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal. In the first part, Akshaye Khanna also played a pivotal role. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)