Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is set to headline the Hindi adaptation of Tamil blockbuster "Anniyan", to be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Shankar who also helmed the original.

The 2005 psychological action thriller featured South star Vikram in the lead and chronicled the story of a man who suffers from multiple personality disorder- working as a lawyer by day and a vigilante at night.

The adaptation, billed as a pan-India project, will be produced by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios.

Singh, 35, said he is blessed to be a part of the "spectacular cinematic vision" of Shankar, known for directing blockbusters like Rajinikanth's "Enthiran", "2.0" and "Sivaji The Boss".

The "Gully Boy" actor described the filmmaker as a "true disruptor" who has proved with his films that no vision is large enough to achieve on screen.

"To lead a film like 'Anniyan' is a dream come true for any artiste. Vikram sir, one of our country's finest talents, an artiste who I hugely admire, gave a colossal performance in the original, one that can never be matched.

"I can only hope that my interpretation and rendition of the part also connects with audiences in the same way. It's undoubtedly a once-in-a-lifetime performance piece, and I am ready to give this role every single ounce of my being," Singh said in a statement.

Shankar, 57, said the Hindi adaptation of "Anniyan" needed a "maverick, charismatic showman" which he found in Singh.

"I'm thrilled to make 'Anniyan' for the pan-Indian audience and I'm confident that this powerful story will strike a chord in the hearts of all. In Dr Gada, Ranveer and I have found an ideal producer who believes in the vision we have to change the nativity of content for audiences across the country," the director said.

Gada, chairman and MD of Pen Studios said the film will be one of the biggest cinematic events in the country.

Pen will also be the worldwide distributors of the film.

"We are confident that their collaboration will write a new chapter in the history of Indian cinema. We are announcing the film during a very significant time of Baisakhi and Puthandu to signify Shankar and Ranveer's intent to make a truly pan-Indian entertainer," Gada said.

The movie, co-produced by God Bless Entertainment, is slated to go on the floors in mid 2022

The film's music will be available on Saregama.

