London [UK], December 18 (ANI): It's a special moment for actor Ranveer Singh as he got his wax figures displayed at the iconic Madame Tussauds museum in London.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer shared a few pictures from the museum as he posed alongside his wax statues.

"Growing up, I was fascinated by old photos of my parents alongside some of the world's most famous & prominent personalities, only to realize that they were wax figures at London's famed Madame Tussauds. The allure of that mythical museum stayed with me, making it surreal to now have my very own wax figure there. Gratitude fills me as my figure stands amongst the most accomplished personalities in the world. An unforgettable moment, compelling me to reflect on the magical cinematic journey that has led me to this moment," Ranveer captioned the post.

Ranveer also shared a photo of his mother posing with his wax statue and wrote, "My whole universe #Maa. See how proud she is. God is kind. I am truly blessed."

Ranveer's wax figure is seen in a colourful sherwani. Another wax figure shows the actor in a black suit with a white pattern and a bow.

The actor's post is filled with congratulatory wishes.

"Apna time aa gaya ," Ranveer's sister-in-law Anisha Padukone commented.

"[?][?]," Actor Anil Kapoor commented.

In 2019, Ranveer's wife, actor Deepika Padukone got a wax statue at Madame Tussauds London.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ranveer is all set to surprise audience with his exciting line-up of is films next year.

He will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Singham Again', which also stars his wife Deepika Padukone, actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'.While announcing the film, Farhan requested the audience to give the same love to Ranveer as they showered on previous Don installments.

"In 1978, a character created by Salim-Javed and portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan, captured the imagination of theatregoers across the country. That enigmatic character was Don. In 2006, Don was reimagined and brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan in his own irresistibly charming way," he wrote.

"The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan," the post further read.

'Don 3' will arrive in 2025. (ANI)

