Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Rap sensation Divine released a new track, 'Aag', via Gully Gang Records in partnership with Universal Music on Tuesday, marking his return to Indian hip hop after six months.

Written by Divine and co-composed by Divine and Abhijay Sharma, along with additional production by Karan Kanchan, 'Aag' is full of raw emotions brimming with the energy of the singer.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Other Bollywood Actresses Embrace Elegance with Hoop Earrings (View Pics).

From the opening bars to the final refrain, Divine's verses blaze trails of aura and ferocity, reaffirming his status as one of the best artists in Indian hip-hop. The timing of this ground-breaking single is particularly poignant, as it arrives nearly six months after his previous release, a period during which Divine immersed himself in introspection and artistic exploration. The video contains the VFX footage

As per the press note shared by Divine's team, this hiatus allowed the singer to refine his craft, embrace new sounds, and delve deeper into the powerful themes of resilience and transformation.

Also Read | 'I Don't Understand How One Can Compare': Rupali Ganguly Reacts to 'Anupamaa' vs 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' Judgements, Says Tulsi Virani Is Pure Nostalgia.

The song marks a bold return for Divine in the hip-hop industry. The 'Punya Paap' singer shared his new track on his Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMjtCv9CCZ8/?img_index=2

Divine stated, "'Aag' isn't just a song--it's fire in every sense. I wanted to capture Mumbai's chaos and its capacity to rise again, to make something unpredictable, unstoppable." Director John Fredrick Peter Mayne states, "We aimed to present Mumbai as a living, breathing character. The AI elements aren't gimmicks--they're metaphors for the city's fierce yet fragile spirit. 'Aag' is poised to set a new standard as the finest video to emerge from Indian hip-hop, heralding a transformative era in visual storytelling within the genre.

Divine's unmatched artistic expression, complemented with the most sophisticated use of artificial intelligence seen in an Indian music video to date, will solidify the music video's place in the evolution of Indian music and visual art, poised to inspire future generations of artists and creators." 'Aag' is available now on all major streaming platforms. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)