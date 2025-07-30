Rupali Ganguly has finally spoken up about the rumours around comparisons between her show Anupamaa and the newly returned Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. The much-loved Star Plus daily recently saw the comeback of Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani, sending waves of nostalgia across audiences. But with the return came debates about TRPs and whether Anupamaa now has a strong competitor. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ Premiere X Reactions: Netizens Get Nostalgic As They React to Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay’s Return, Say ‘Golden Era of Television Is Back!’

Rupali Ganguly on ‘Anupamaa’ vs ‘Kyunki’ Debate

Addressing these comparisons, Rupali, in an interview with Times Now, said, “Ekta ji ka badhapan hai ki woh itni achi achi baatein kar rahi hai. Yeh sach hi hai. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is a nostalgia. Hum sab keliye badi garv ki baat hai ki woh humare channel pe show wapas aa raha hai. (Ekta ji is being really generous by saying such nice things. It’s true—Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is pure nostalgia. For all of us, it’s a matter of great pride that the show is coming back on our channel.) I don't understand how can you compare Anupamaa with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.” ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ Premiere: Smriti Irani, Ektaa Kapoor Retain OG Vibe of Season 1, TV Show Begins With Similar Opening Scene.

Ektaa Kapoor Slams ‘Anupamaa’ vs ‘Kyunki’ Comparisons

Earlier, the show's producer Ektaa Kapoor, also defended both series and called the comparisons pointless. In a chat with Brut, she shared that some online content implied Anupamaa had an issue with Kyunki’s return, which she felt was in poor taste. She added, “Rupali is such a big star. Anupamaa the show, the creator Rajan… has done what nobody else could do in the last seven years. They will continue to be number 1. They should continue to be number 1.” Smriti Irani Returns With ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Reboot After 25 Years, Cast Members Talk About 'Kyunki 2.'

Ektaa Kapoor Says ‘Kyunki 2’ Isn’t Competing With ‘Anupamaa’

Ektaa also clarified that the Kyunki reboot has its own path and isn’t meant to compete with any show. “We are coming in for our purpose. To tell our story. These unfair comparisons between lead characters and lead shows is so unnecessary and pitting women against each other, pitting content against each other is so uncalled for.” With both shows commanding strong fan bases, it’s clear that television audiences are being treated to powerful stories and iconic characters, each shining in their own space. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahi Thi Season 2 premiered on July 29, 2025 on SatrPlus.

