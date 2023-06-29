Savannah (US), Jun 28 (AP) Rapper Quando Rondo has bonded out of jail after he was indicted on drug and gang charges in his hometown of Savannah.

Court records show a judge granted a USD 100,000 bond for the 24-year-old rapper, whose given name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman. He was released on Monday, according to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office.

Also Read | Misha Collins Feels It Would Have Been ‘Rich and Rewarding’ To Continue Exploring Harvey Dent's Character in Gotham Knights.

A grand jury indicted him along with 18 others on June 14. The indictment charged Bowman with four counts, including being a manager of an illegal street gang known as “Rollin' 60s.” Other charges allege Bowman conspired with others to distribute marijuana and to buy pills of the opioid hydrocodone.

His lawyer Jonah Pine declined to comment last week. He did not immediately respond on Wednesday to a voicemail message and email seeking comment.

Also Read | Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret: Rachel McAdams and Kathy Bates Starrer To Release on This Date India!.

The rapper's singles “I Remember” and “ABG” led to a deal with Atlantic Records, which released his debut album, “QPac,” in 2020. His follow-up album, “Recovery,” came out in March. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)