New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): On Sunday evening, Rashtrapati Bhawan, North and South Block, as well as several other historical monuments and official buildings around the country, were lighted in red to raise awareness about dyslexia.

International Dyslexia Awareness Month is observed in October each year. Under the theme 'Go Red', events and advocacy campaigns are planned. Eliminating discrimination, raising public awareness, and eradicating the stigma attached to dyslexia and other learning disorders are the goals of such activities.

As part of a country-wide campaign to raise awareness, a 'Walk4Dyslexia' was co-organized by the Changeinkk Foundation, UNESCO MGEIP, Orkids Foundation, and Soch Foundation on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

The Walk was flagged off by Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy reinforcing the Government's commitment to celebrating diversity. The Walk in Delhi included more than 300 persons - across age groups and included people from all walks of life.

Talking about it, Rajesh Aggarwal said, "I am very happy to be walking alongside many bright children and other people today as we Walk4Dyslexia, Dyslexia has been recognized as one of the disabilities since 2016, and we need to come forward and make everyone aware about this issue as many great innovators and inventors have been dyslexic. I encourage everyone to treat all disabilities in a fair manner, be sensitive and be aware of the issues to ensure all children and adults get the best possible opportunities."

Sanjay Kumar also added, "We all are here to Walk4Dyslexia, there's a misconception that common is normal and we are here to celebrate diversity. We all are One for inclusion."

To help spread awareness, UNESCO MGIEP and its partner ChangeInkk Foundation, had sought the support of the Government in 'Go Red' campaign, where several important buildings and monuments across Delhi displayed red lighting on Sunday.

Nationwide, over 50 organizations have come together to "Walk4Dyslexia" in over 21 locations, traversing the breath of our country; from Lutyens's Delhi to the tribal districts of Orissa and Jharkhand, from the shores of Mumbai to the hills of Kohima, from the tech city of Bengaluru to cultural center of Lucknow, from the city of joy- Kolkata to the city of Palaces-Jaipur, from central Bhopal to southern Chennai.

According to global estimates, Dyslexia affects one in every five individuals globally. While official numbers are unavailable, in India, this translates to over 200 million individuals, including 35 million students, living with a learning disability. However, only 1 in 20 get identified.

Often considered the "duffer syndrome", a lesser-known fact about individuals with dyslexia is that they possess a wide range of skills required for higher-order thinking including logical reasoning, critical thinking, problem solving and innovation. In fact, 40 per cent of self-made millionaires have dyslexia and many of the world's renowned inventors, including Einstein are known to have dyslexia.

For the first time, specific learning impairments, such as dyslexia, were formally recognised under the Rights of Persons with Impairments Act of 2016, which demands equal opportunity for individuals with disabilities in all aspects of life, including education and employment. The National Education Policy of 2020 emphasises this mission by emphasising inclusive education for them from primary to secondary school.

The impetus provided by India's legal and policy mandates has helped gain momentum to help shed light on many strengths of the dyslexic mind and mainstream their inclusion to help them not just survive but thrive. Reflected in the NEP2020 reforms being implemented with an increasing focus on early identification, building teacher capacities and providing support and accommodations to students.

The growing support for the movement demonstrates how people with learning disabilities may be not only assisted, but also encouraged to develop their own paths to success, ultimately benefitting our society. After all, the next Nobel winner, unicorn creator, or disruptive innovation could emerge from India's diverse pool of minds.

Marking the month-long campaign, Noopur Jhunjhunwala, Founder of ChangeInkk Foundation said, "As a parent of a dyslexic child, I find it heartwarming to witness the growing momentum in raising awareness about dyslexia year after year. The Speak4Dyslexia movement is no longer confined to the fringes of special education. It is now driven by the collective action of individuals, parents, teachers, government, civil society organizations, and the private sector. Echoing the Hon'ble Prime Minister's clarion call for "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas Sabka Prayas", we now stand shoulder-to-shoulder to create awareness around the strengths and struggles of individuals with learning disabilities, working to build to unlock the full potential of our children and citizens by fostering greater awareness, enhancing institutional capacities, and sensitizing society at large. It is imperative that we sustain this momentum, and I invite everyone to join hands and collectively Speak4Dyslexia." (ANI)

