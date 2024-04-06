Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): Actor Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thandani are having a great time as they enjoyed Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour.

Raveena treated her fans with a bunch of pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Just mom daughter things #mygirls #bffs #taylorswift @taylorswift The Eras Tour #singapore by @rashathadani"

The mother-daughter can be seen enjoying Taylor Swift's musical event.

As soon as she shared the post, fans reacted to the post and dropped heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena has come up with a courtroom drama 'Patna Shuklla', which is produced by Arbaaz Khan.

The film, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, features Raveena as lawyer Tanvi Shuklla. It follows Tanvi's journey as she fights for a student trapped in a roll number scam. It sheds light on the crimes affecting many Indian students annually.

'Patna Shuklla' has garnered mixed reviews from the audience. Director-choreographer Farah Khan also shared her review.

'Patna Shuklla' is directed by Vivek Budakoti and also features late actor Satish Kaushik. (ANI)

