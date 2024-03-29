Patna Shuklla, starring Raveena Tandon as the lead, has finally arrived on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie tells the story of a common woman fighting all odds to prevail and reveal the truth behind the roll number scam. Tandon plays a lawyer in the flick. Apart from her, the drama also stars late Satish Kaushik, Anushka Kaushik, Manav Vij, and many more. Now, as per early reviews, Patna Shuklla has garnered decent reactions from critics, with many lauding Tandon's powerful act in the movie. Check out Patna Shuklla's review roundup below. Patna Shuklla: Salman Khan Gets Emotional Remembering Satish Kaushik at Film Screening (Watch Video).

Firstpost: "Raveena Tandon was last seen in Karmma Calling and now steps into the simple and rustic world of Patna, where fragrance and stench reside in equal measure. There’s something earnest about the way she approaches the role of Tanvi Shuklla, she’s restrained and yet, is able to convey what she’s feeling at a particular moment. And yes, gets help from the writing (Vivek Budakoti)."

Free Press Journal: "Raveena Tandon is the lifeline of Patna Shuklla. She rides the entire film on her own shoulders quite well. From being a doting mother to a loving wife, a helpful neighbour to a loving daughter, she as Tanvi is great. Chandan Roy Sanyal is so pleasant to watch. Jatin Goswami, Anushka Kaushik does justice to their roles. Late Satish Kaushik gives comic relief to the film." Patna Shuklla Trailer: Raveena Tandon As Lawyer Tanvi Fights for Justice; Arbaaz Khan’s Film To Stream on Disney+ Hotstar From March 29 (Watch Video).

Pinkvilla: "Raveena Tandon as Tanvi Shuklla is very good. She lives her character and really shines in the emotional sequences. Satish Kaushik gives major nostalgia when he is on the screen. Anushka Kaushik, who essays the role of Rinki Kumari, fairly impresses. Other supporting actors like Jatin Goswami, Manav Vij and Rahu Kher only elevate the film with their presence."

