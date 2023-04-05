Raveena Tandon, on Wednesday, was awarded the fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri, by President Draupadi Murmu at a gilded ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were in attendance during the presentation ceremony. Expressing her gratitude for being picked for the top honour, Tandon earlier said, "Honoured and grateful. Thank you so much, Government of India, for acknowledging my contributions, my life, my passion and purpose -- cinema and the arts, that allowed me to contribute, not only to the film industry, but beyond. I thank all those who guided me through this journey of Art and Craft of Cinema -- all those who held my hand through it, and all those who watched me from their place above. I owe this to my father." Raveena Tandon, Anil Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Rajkummar Rao Exude Charm in These Selfies Clicked at an Award Function (View Pics).

Tandon emerged as an A-lister in Bollywood with blockbusters such as Mohra, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Satta, Shool, and many more. She received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the pan-India blockbuster KGF 2. Earlier, in January, the Central government announced a total of 106 Padma Awards across categories. The categories included art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service, among others. Raveena Tandon Enjoys Reading a Book As She Relaxes on a Cozy Lounge Chair in These New Pics.

On the work front, Raveena will be next seen in an upcoming romantic-comedy film Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar.

Apart from that, she also has 'Patna Shukla' in his kitty.

