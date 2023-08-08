Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 (ANI): Missed seeing Ravi Dubey on screen? If yes, then there's good news for all. He is all set to make a comeback with a new show titled 'Lakhan Leela Bhargav'.

The show is touted to be a courtroom drama with Ravi playing the role of a criminal lawyer.

On Tuesday, Jio Cinema dropped the show's teaser and captioned it, "HEROgiri se karne LAWgiri, aa raha hai Lakhan Leela Bhargava! Inka toh bas naam hi kaafi hai! Lakhan Leela Bhargava aa raha hai jald only on #JioCinema.”

The update has left fans excited.

“Wow…can’t wait,” a social media user commented.

“Wohooo..Ravi looks so good,” another one wrote.

Actor Nakuul Mehta commented, “Bawaal.”

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana also reacted to the teaser by dropping a fire emoji in the comment section.

The show will be out on August 21.

Ravi is best known for acting in TV shows 'Jamai Raja' and '12/24 Karol Bagh'. (ANI)

