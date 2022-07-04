Washington [US], July 4 (ANI): Actor Rebel Wilson has an important message for those who have been struggling to shed extra kilos after weight gain.

Taking to Instagram, Rebel shared that she has put on 3kgs extra during her recent whirlwind, multi-continent vacation with partner Ramona Agruma.

"I just noticed I put on 3 kgs [6.6 lbs] on my holiday. I'm at an amazing all-inclusive resort...I've lost all self control," Rebel, captioned a photo of herself rocking a swimsuit and coverup.

in her caption, Rebel urged everyone not to be hard on themselves while trying to lose weight.

"But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself. It doesn't help to be hard on yourself but I know what it's like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much. But if you're like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn't define you, just try your best to be healthy and don't be so hard on yourself. Be the best version of you," she emphasised.

Rebel's body positivity message has won many hearts.

"What do they say, happiness is the best look of all?" an Instagram user commented.

"Amen! I gained 20 back when life got a bit messy and you know what .... I'm still me and will get back on it when it in lines with my spirit ! Thank you for sharing all of you , I wish I had a role model like you when I was a kid," another one wrote.

"Wow! I really needed to read that! I went to Nepal and came back home gaining 3 kgs! I was sad and now I am feeling much better," a netizen commented.

Back in January 2020, Rebel who lost over 80 lbs, announced on Instagram that she planned to make 2020 her "Year of Health" and had already begun the process, Page Six reported.

"I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food," she wrote in part at the time. (ANI)

