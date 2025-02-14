Washington [US], February 14 (ANI): Actress Reese Witherspoon has announced that Lexi Minetree has been cast as the young Elle Woods in the upcoming 'Legally Blonde' prequel series, 'Elle'.

The series, which will follow Elle's high school years before she attends Harvard, is set to premiere on Prime Video.

Witherspoon, who originated the role of Elle Woods in the 2001 film 'Legally Blonde' and its 2003 sequel, took to Instagram to share the news with her fans.

In a heartwarming video, Witherspoon is seen breaking the news to Minetree, who is overcome with emotion.

"We had to make a really hard decision the other day, and we wanted to tell you in person because you've just worked really hard," Witherspoon said.

"And we just wanted to tell you that you don't have to audition anymore because you got the part. You're Elle Woods," she added.

Minetree's reaction is priceless. She bursts into tears and immediately wants to call her mom to share the news.

Witherspoon also spoke with Minetree's mom, joking that she and Minetree sounded alike.

Witherspoon has been actively involved in the search for the new Elle Woods and has been impressed by the talented young actresses who auditioned for the role.

While appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Witherspoon shared that it had been "so fun to watch" all the audition tapes, adding, "I just love them all so much, and they're doing such a good job."

Witherspoon will executive produce the series via her Hello Sunshine banner, alongside Laura Kittrell, Lauren Neustadter, Lauren Kisilevsky, and Marc Platt. (ANI)

