Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, actor Hrithik Roshan shared a meaningful message for everyone.

"Wishing my fellow Indians an empowering #RepublicDay! Let us continue to believe in our collective conscience, and strive to uplift and co-exist. Jai Hind," he wrote on Twitter.

Hrithik is truly responsible for invoking a sense of patriotism among people with his film 'Lakshya'. It is a coming-of-age story of a young, carefree man (Hrithik) who finds his purpose when he joins the army. The film failed at the box office but acquired a cult status over the years.

The actor is now all set to come up with 'Fighter', which is touted as India's first-ever aerial action genre film. (ANI)

