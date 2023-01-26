New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): On the occasion of India's 74th Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known for celebrating the diverse culture of the country with his sartorial choices, donned a multi-coloured Rajasthani turban this year to symbolize India's diversity.

Before the Republic Day parade, as PM Modi arrived at the National War Memorial, the first look at his outfit was revealed. Along with the distinctive turban he was seen wearing a white kurta with a black coat and white pants. The PM was also carrying a white stole around his neck.

The Republic Day celebrations commenced with the homage ceremony at the National War Memorial where PM Modi paid floral tributes to fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

Later, PM Modi and other dignitaries headed to the saluting dais at Rajpath to witness the Republic Day parade.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to all Indians on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day.

"Many wishes for Republic Day. This time the occasion is more special because we are celebrating it during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. I wish we move ahead unitedly to make the dreams of the great freedom fighters of the country come true. Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians!" PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Last year, the PM sported a unique Uttarakhand traditional cap, which was embellished with a Brahmakamal-inspired brooch. Brahma Kamal is the state flower of Uttarakhand that the PM uses whenever he visits Kedarnath for pooja.

Meanwhile, Republic Day is being celebrated across the country with great fervour. On this day, 74 years back, India officially adopted its Constitution following its Independence from British rule. (ANI)

