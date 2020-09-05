New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Many Bollywood celebrities expressed their respect and love for their gurus on Teachers' Day on Saturday.

B-Town celebs including Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and others took to social media platforms to thank their favourite teachers on Saturday.

Evergreen star, Dixit hopped on the micro-blogging site, Twitter to share a picture - a message for all the teachers who are continuing their service, using the technological advancement amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"With children going back to schools in a virtual environment, technological advancements, and just dealing with this change in the education system, I want to extend my best wishes to each and every one of you," the message read.

Alongside it, the 'Kalank actor' noted that "today, let's show them our respect and love".

Actor Shilpa Shetty, who earlier in the day extended gratitude to all her educators with a special mention for her "favourite physics teacher", also took moment to remember the late dance master -Saroj Khan.

Retweeting a throwback video of herself where she is reminiscing about her first meeting Khan, the 45-year-old actor wrote: "Miss you, Saroj ji. Happy Teachers' Day to my favourite and ultimate dance guru".

The 'War' actor, Hrithik Roshan posted on Instagram a "big thank you to all his teachers".

He also wondered, "What would there be without good teachers?"

Actor Farhan Akhtar expressed his gratitude to all his teachers by writing a note on Twitter.

"Gratitude to all my teachers, inside classrooms and out there in the world who have empowered me with knowledge, skill, and experience. My life is sum of all those parts. Thank You," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, scores of celebrities including Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Dharmendra Deol, Kajol, and Arjun Rampal recalled memories associated with the day and extended heart-warming wishes to their fans over social media.

Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country in the memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India's second President who was born on September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary.

In 1962, the tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day began to honour Radhakrishnan and all teachers. (ANI)

