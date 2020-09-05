Tiger Shroff is one of the finest dancers we have in Bollywood. He dances so well that it is tough to believe that he only started shaking a leg when he worked on his debut film a few years ago. For instance, look at his amazing performance in the latest video he has posted on Instagram. The actor dances fluidly on the tunes of the hit song "Dynamite", by BTS, that has become the world's favourite recently. With movements, restrictions eased down by the government amid the pandemic, Tiger found time to visit a dance studio and sweat it out with old pals. Cliched but worth saying, the dancers set the stage on fire. Tiger's performance was explosive like dynamite (C'mon, this pun deserves a share). Tiger Shroff's Rambo Remake Sees a Big Change, Director Siddharth Anand Steps Down to Make Way for Rohit Dhawan.

K-Pop band BTS has broken a record with their latest song, "Dynamite". The band became the first bunch of musicians from South Korea to enter the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song has also broken the record of digital sales set three years ago by Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do". BTS member Suga told the press that the band would love to perform at the Grammys and also hopes to win an award.

Tiger is at Saawan dance studio in the video. He was humble enough to also tag the dancers who are with him in the video. A couple of days back, the actor was also spotted at Piyush Bhagat's dance studio. We are expecting that Tiger will post more of such videos on Instagram. And maybe a dance number like, "I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0", should also drop soon. Tiger Shroff Shares a Throwback Shirtless Photo, Captions It ‘Jab Daadi Nahi Aati Thi’.

Check Out Tiger Shroff's Dance On BTS Song Dynamite Here:

On the work front, Tiger was seen in Baaghi 3, earlier this year. The movie minted money at the box office but was panned by the critics. He is gearing up to start shooting the desi remake of Rambo. Also, Heropanti 2 has been announced.

