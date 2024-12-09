New Delhi ( Delhi) [India], December 9 (ANI): Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh 'Tiny' Dhillon (Retd.) won the Crossword Books Award for Best Non-Fiction Book in the Popular Choice Category for his debut book, 'KITNE GHAZI AAYE KITNE GHAZI GAYE.'

The award was presented by Bachi Karkaria at a ceremony held at The Lalit Mumbai on December 8, 2024.

Lt Gen KJS 'Tiny' Dhillon's debut book, 'KITNE GHAZI AAYE KITNE GHAZI GAYE,' is a culmination of the toughest challenges he faced in his life-from the age of three to his role as the Commander of the Chinar Corps with Kashmir as an inseparable part of this story.

This evocative, anecdotal memoir offers a first-hand perspective on key historical events, including the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, the Pulwama attack on an Indian security convoy, the Balakot airstrikes, and the abrogation of Article 370, exploring their socio-political, economic, and law-and-order ramifications. It takes us behind the scenes to bring out the nuances of various intriguing developments at a critical juncture in the history of J&K.

Lt Gen KJS Dhillon was commissioned in December 1983 and has a military career spanning 35 years during which he has held varied command, staff and instructional appointments.

Before taking over as the Chinar Corps Commander, the General Officer was tenanting the appointment of Director General Perspective Planning.

The General officer had served Jammu and Kashmir for five tenures since 1988, notable being Sector Commander of Rashtriya Rifles and Brigadier General Staff of the 15 Corps, also called the Chinar Corps.

He is a graduate of the Defence Service Staff College, Wellington and the National Defence College, Delhi. He is also credited with important appointments at Army Headquarters and instructional appointments at Infantry School, Mhow and the Indian Army Training Team abroad.

On assuming the charge, Lt Gen Dhillon conveyed his greetings and best wishes to the Awaam of Kashmir and the entire Chinar Corps fraternity. (ANI)

