Every K-drama captures the moment when their rankings are listed. Well, this week's buzzworthy ranking of Korean dramas has been released. Well, we are talking about When The Phone Rings. Even though there are no episode releases for Episodes 5 and 6 (December 11 and December 12), MBC's When The Phone Rings is still creating a lot of buzz for obvious reasons. Streaming on Netflix and other platforms, the series has topped the drama list. Following When the Phone Rings, SBS's crime-comedy The Fiery Priest 2 secured the second spot. Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin's project has also swept the top spots in the actor rankings. Meanwhile, Gong Yoo's psychological thriller series The Trunk, which made a strong debut was left behind by When the Phone Rings. ‘When The Phone Rings’ Episodes: With 6.6 Million Views, Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin’s K-Drama Secures Fourth Spot on Global Non-English TV List.

JTBC’s Family by Choice ranked third in its final week of airing. tvN’s Love Your Enemy claimed the fourth spot, while JTBC’s The Tale of Lady, off to a strong start, secured fifth place. Patrol Examiner Lee and Brewing Love followed in sixth and seventh positions, respectively. Completing the list were KBS2’s Iron Family, Snow White’s Revenge, and Face Me. ‘When The Phone Rings’ Episodes 5 and 6 Postponed: Here Are 3 Reasons Why You Must Rewatch Chae Soo-Bin and Yoo Yeon-Seok's Intense K-Drama on Netflix.

Why Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin’s ‘When the Phone Rings’ Left Gong Yoo’s ‘The Trunk’ Behind?

When The Phone Rings' story explores the evolving relationship between a cold husband and his mute wife, which takes an unexpected turn after a mysterious phone call. The show portrays love in a subtle yet heartfelt way, capturing the delicate push-and-pull dynamic between the couple. Yoo Yeon Seok’s character, the husband, isn’t one to express his emotions openly, but his quiet care for his wife speaks volumes—though he hates to admit it.

Meanwhile, Gong Yoo’s role in The Trunk is that of a romantic at heart, complicated by the struggles of his life. His 'hired' wife, played by Seo Hyun-jin, was a strong and compelling character. However, it’s the storyline of When the Phone Rings, with its unexpected twist of a husband being blackmailed by his wife, that truly captured viewers' hearts and made the drama unforgettable.

