Rhea Chakraborty took to her Instagram handle to share an old video with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary on June 14. The two seemed to be in a cheerful mood while sitting on a rock. Rhea was seen hugging him and they both were smiling while looking at each other. Rhea added the Pink Floyd song, "Wish You Were Here" along with the video. She captioned the post with a heart and infinity emojis. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Pulkit Samrat Pens Lengthy Note in Remembrance of the Late Actor, Recalls How He ‘Rocked Every Character’.

In the video, Sushant was seen wearing a grey T-shirt with black pants and black sneakers, while Rhea wore black pants with a T-shirt. Rhea was rumoured to be in a relationship with Sushant before his death in 2020. Sushant was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

After her post, many social media users reacted. One of them wrote, "I can relate to you. I too lost my boyfriend/fiancee in 2020 due to a car crash. I know how it feels. But i was never blamed for his death, your situation is much more beyond my imagination. Hope you get your closure soon. It's hard". Another mentioned, "You're the strongest". While the other comment reads, "You went through so much. All you deserved was love. Sorry for the cruel world out there. If only they knew, what love is! @rhea_chakraborty hope is everything..All the best for the beautiful future ahead. I ain't your fan but yes i am going to be there for you, supporting you as i have since day one behind your back. Smile more often, love". Sushant Singh Rajput Third Death Anniversary: Sara Ali Khan Shares Heartfelt Note and Throwback Pictures from the Sets of Kedarnath.

After Sushant's death, his father filed an FIR against her and accused her of abetment to suicide and money laundering. The case was soon transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), as allegations of money laundering and drug peddling surfaced against Rhea. Things turned up more challenging for her as in September 2020, Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested by the NCB. Rhea had to spend a month in Mumbai's Byculla Jail.

