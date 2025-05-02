Washington [US], May 2 (ANI): Actor Richard Gere talked about the possible sequel of his 1990 romantic comedy 'Pretty Woman'.

"It all comes down to whether or not there's a good script," the actor said, reported People.

In the original film, Julia Roberts played Vivian Ward, a sex worker who's hired by Gere's Edward Lewis. They end up spending a week together at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel, where Vivian wins over some of the snobby world of wealth with her winsome spirit.

The pair eventually fall for each other, and seal their devotion as Roxette's "It Must Have Been Love" plays in the background.

Pretty Woman celebrated its 35th anniversary in March. The film is popular not just for Roberts and Gere's great chemistry, but also for Vivian's iconic outfit. The film also starred Jason Alexander, Hector Elizondo, Laura San Giacomo, and Ralph Bellamy, as per the outlet.

The film was directed by Garry Marshall, who died in 2016 at the age of 81. Marshall has also directed films such as Runaway Bride (starring Roberts), The Princess Diaries series, and Valentine's Day, as reported by People.

Back in December, Gere opened up about how the now-iconic film was hard for him to "understand" at first. "I'm so proud of that movie and proud of the work process that we did to create that movie," he told host Scott Feinberg on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast. "And I'm not only proud, I'm thankful for that movie because it allowed me to do a lot of other things too."

Gere said at City Harvest Presents The 2025 Gala: Carnaval on Wednesday, April 22, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. And when asked if the beloved 1990 romantic comedy Pretty Woman could finally be getting a follow-up, Gere, 75, shared his one requirement, reported People. (ANI)

