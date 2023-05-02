Rihanna and A$AP Rocky look like a power couple at this year's Met Gala! Dressed in a Chanel white gown and covered from head to toe, Riri looked stunning in her outfit that covered her whole upper body with white flowers. She completed her look with sunglasses with eyelashes glued on them! While A$AP Rocky stood next to his wife wearing a classic suit and tie with a twist of blue jeans and red checkered skirt below! Met Gala 2023: Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple and Share a Kiss.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Arrival

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)