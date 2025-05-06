Washington [US], May 6 (ANI): Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their third child together.

The news was revealed through a picture of the singer, taken by photographer Miles Diggs, showcasing her baby bump in a stunning light blue two-piece outfit, according to E! News.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share two sons, RZA, (2 years) and Riot (21 months)

The couple has been open about their journey into parenthood, with Rihanna previously sharing her experiences with motherhood and the special bond between A$AP Rocky and their sons.

Rihanna has also spoken about the impact of motherhood on her life, and had earlier said, "We are best friends with a baby... Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer," as quoted by E! News.

She has also reflected on the special bond between A$AP Rocky and their sons, noting that her partner's connection with their children is "undeniable."

Meanwhile, Rihanna's third pregnancy news broke just ahead of A$AP Rocky walking the 2025 Met Gala as co-chair.

Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, and Lewis Hamilton are also the co-chairs for this year's event.

The Met Gala 2025 is taking place on May 5 (early Tuesday morning in India) at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The event's theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' will explore the relationship between fashion and Black culture.

The theme is tied to an upcoming exhibit at the Met Museum of the same name. (ANI)

