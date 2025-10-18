Kaimur (Bihar) [India], October 18 (ANI): Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty paid a visit to the world's oldest temple, the Mundeshwari Temple in Bihar, on Saturday morning.

The actor's visit comes soon after the success of his recent film 'Kantara: Chapter 1,' which continues to roar in theatres across the country. The film has been receiving applause from both moviegoers and critics and has been running successfully in cinemas ever since its release.

During his visit to the temple, Rishab offered prayers and performed the coronation ritual for Maa Mundeshwari. He spent time at the ancient temple and expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response to his film.

Recently, the actor shared a powerful behind-the-scenes glimpse from the film's making, giving fans an idea of the dedication and pain that went into its stunning climax sequence.

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, Shetty posted a series of pictures from the set, revealing that he shot the film's high-octane finale while struggling with a "swollen leg" and "an exhausted body."

"Time for climax shooting... swollen leg, body rested. Today, crores of people have seen it and liked it. It is only possible with the blessings of the powers we believe in. Thanks to all of you who watched the movie and expressed your opinions," he posted.

'Kantara: Chapter 1' revolves around the origins of Daiva worship in Tulunadu, tracing its roots back to the fourth-century Kadamba dynasty. Shetty plays Berme, the protector of the Kantara forest and its tribal communities. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in key roles.

The story follows the struggle between a royal family trying to seize control from the Daivas and the tribals who resist their rule. The supporting cast includes Rakesh Poojari, Hariprashanth MG, Deepak Rai Panaje, Shaneel Gautham, and Naveen Bondel.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the Hombale Films banner, the film has been released in multiple languages. (ANI)

