Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): Power couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia with their son offered prayers and had the darshan of Ram Lalla at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh today.

In the pictures, Riteish and Genelia are seen posing with the priest at the temple premises.

Riteish donned a mustard kurta with white pyjama while Genelia and her son twinned in white outfits.

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir, steeped in centuries of history and spirituality, holds profound significance for millions of devotees worldwide. Its inauguration marked a historic milestone in India's cultural and religious landscape, eliciting joy and fervour among believers.

Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish will be seen in 'Raid 2'.

'Raid 2' is being directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first installment. The sequel, which is now in production, is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under their banners T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively.

The film is scheduled to be shot extensively in Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

'Raid' was released in 2018 and also starred Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz. It was based on a real-life raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department in the 1980s. Ileana played Ajay's wife in the film.The film will be released theatrically on November 15.

Apart from this, Riteish will also be seen in the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull'.

Riteish is also set to reunite with Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasni once again for the fourth instalment of the comedy film 'Masti'.

The film is tentatively titled 'Masti 4'. (ANI)

