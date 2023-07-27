New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Big-ticket Hollywood movies "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" are being lapped up by audiences in Srinagar, says INOX Cinema theatre owner Vikas Dhar, who is confident that the momentum will continue with "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani" as the film's director Karan Johar enjoys a huge fan following in the region.

The theatre owner, who fulfilled his father's dream by setting up a three-screen cinema hall in Srinagar 32 years after terror groups had banned or burnt majority of these theatres in the city, hopes the Valley gets more theatres in the coming time.

"(They said) 'Please make sure it releases on the same day as the worldwide release and the rest of India... For the first time, we have three Hollywood films playing at the same time.

"We are looking forward to 'Rocky Aur Rani...' coming this week. Karan Johar has a huge fan following in Kashmir. I think that (film) should also do well. I feel the movie will be a longer-lasting film than 'Barbie' or 'Oppenheimer'," Dhar told PTI in an interview.

He recalled how people had no idea that a multiplex had opened in Srinagar. Word of mouth spread soon and people started coming in "droves" to watch Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Pathaan" earlier this year.

"My hope is that more cinema houses come up. Mentally, it's not a default option for us like in the evening, 'Let's go to the cinema hall, see what movie is screening, go get tickets, eat some dinner and come back'.

"Right now, what's happening is that people with special interest in a particular movie are coming and seeing it," the 56-year-old said.

Such was the craze around "Pathaan" that a viewer even asked him if he could bring a chair from his house since they had run out of tickets, he added.

"People had no idea there was a multiplex here before 'Pathaan' and they came in droves. The word of mouth helped, which I hope will happen for 'Rocky Aur Rani...' and 'Jawan', which is also coming.

"Word of mouth spreads so fast that people start walking in, demanding tickets. We said we can't do it, the shows are all full. One said, 'I'll bring a chair from my house. Can I sit in? Can I watch? You can charge me extra money.' So, that is coming in, but we know it will take time," Dhar said.

He said Kashmiris love movies and are "in tune" with what is happening in world cinema, which is why he started getting requests for Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer", headlined by Cillian Murphy, about four-five weeks before the film's release on July 21. Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" also opened the same day, whereas the Tom Cruise-starrer "Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One" hit the screens on July 14.

Dhar said tickets for "Oppenheimer" were sold out in two-three hours of opening and the first day-first show of the movie was houseful. "Barbie", starring Margot Robbie, had a relatively slow start but picked up later.

"Kashmiri youth are not, as you say, a frog in the well, like we were when we were growing up. They are more global citizens, and they are the people who are interested in the history of the world... They understand who Cillian Murphy is, who Christopher Nolan is," he added.

Recently, Johar had expressed "immense gratitude" to Dhar's educationist father Vijay Dhar and the people of Kashmir for their love and support during the making of "Rocky Aur Rani..." He shot "Tum Kya Mile", the song from the film which releases Friday, in Kashmir.

Dhar said it was a "lovely surprise" when the filmmaker thanked his father in the video.

"Karan Johar thanked Vijay Dhar, which was quite a surprise... Kashmiris are house proud. We love the beauty of Kashmir. We are not somebody who grows up saying 'We have seen this every day'... For us, to see that a big production (house) is coming here to shoot the movie makes us extremely proud and happy. The reaction of people here is fantastic," he further said.

INOX Cinema is Kashmir's first multiplex. The theatre, with a total capacity of 520 seats, opened in the Sonawar area on September 20, 2022 with the screening of Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer "Laal Singh Chaddha".

Dhar's dream to see the cinema exhibition industry prosper in Kashmir after decades may not be that far away. Just days ago, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha inaugurated 100-seater multipurpose film theatres in Baramulla and Handwara towns of the union territory.

Last year, similar theatres were inaugurated by the LG in Shopian and Pulwama districts of J&K.

Three new cinemas will open in Bandipora, Ganderbal and Kulgam districts in September, taking the total number of districts in the Valley to have film theatres to seven.

