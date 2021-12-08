New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Actor Rohit Saraf is celebrating his 25th birthday today, and that too with his family in the capital.

Talking about the same, Rohit said, "After a year, I have finally found the time to visit my family in Delhi. It has been a packed schedule for me with back-to-back shooting slates. I'm so glad to have a chance of celebrating my birthday with my parents and my entire family after 8 years, and that too for my 25th."

Also Read | Selena Gomez to Produce True Crime Docuseries for Univision’s Upcoming Streaming Platform.

On the special occasion, Rohit has received several heartfelt wishes from fans and members of the Indian film industry.

"Happy birthday Rohit. Wishing you all the love, luck, and happiness always," actor Ayush Mehra wrote on Instagram Story.

Also Read | Rose McGowan’s Lawsuit Against Harvey Weinstein Dismissed by California Judge.

Rohit is best known for his roles in 'Ludo', 'The Sky is Pink', and 'Mismatched'. He is now waiting for the release of the second season of 'Mismatched'. He also has 'Vikram Vedha' in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)