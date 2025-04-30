Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): Actors Palak Tiwari and Thakur Anoop Singh are set to lead the upcoming action-packed thriller Romeo S3.

The makers released an intense poster on Wednesday, giving fans a glimpse into the storyline.

Take a look:

Talking about the poster, Thakur Anoop Singh, as per a press release, said, "This poster perfectly captures the energy and madness of the world we've created in Romeo S3. Playing DCP Sangram Singh Shekhawat has been a physically demanding but incredibly rewarding experience. The action is real, raw, and relentless."

The film, directed by Guddu Dhanoa, is described as a high-octane action drama packed with gritty storytelling and intense sequences.

In this high-action drama, Anoop plays DCP Sangram Singh Shekhawat, a fearless cop determined to take down a powerful drug cartel. His path crosses with an investigative journalist, played by Palak Tiwari, who is also chasing the truth. Together, they face dangerous forces in a mission that puts their lives at risk and the nation's safety in jeopardy.

In a press release shared by the team, Palak said, "Working on a gritty thriller with Pen Movies was a great opportunity. Guddu Sir has so much experience, and being part of a project backed by that kind of legacy really mattered to me."

The film is presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and produced by Dhaval Gada, along with Wild River Pictures. It is set to hit theatres on May 16. (ANI)

