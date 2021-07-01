Washington [US], July 1 (ANI): It is going to be a family affair when the nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced! The 2020 Emmy Winners- 'This Is Us' co-star Ron Cephas Jones and daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones will declare the Emmy nominations on July 13.

The official Instagram handle of Television Academy/Emmys broke the news on Wednesday. They posted a picture of the father-daughter star duo and captioned the post as: "It's a family affair! We're excited to reveal that 2020 #Emmy winners, Ron Cephas Jones (@CephasJaz) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (@Jazzy_Joness), will be announcing nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards on Tuesday, July 13! To find out which names will make the list, watch LIVE at 8:30 AM PT/11:30 AM ET on Emmys.com."

Joining the father and daughter, who both won Emmys in 2020 in a first, Frank Scherma- Television Academy chairman and CEO will co-host the event, as per Deadline.

The nominations reveal is set for 8:30 a.m. PT and will stream live on Emmys.com.

"It has been an extraordinary year in which television brought multigenerational families together in a shared love of their favourite programs," Scherma said in a statement on Wednesday, according to Deadline.

She added, "So it seems fitting that these two accomplished performers announce this year's Emmy nominees as we acknowledge and celebrate the exceptional programs and talent that are elevating and redefining television."

On a related note, Ron Cephas Jones won 'Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series' Emmys in 2018 and last year for 'This Is Us'. Jasmine Cephas Jones won the 'Outstanding Actor (female) In A Short Form Comedy or Drama Series' for the 2020 crime series '#Freerayshawn'.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will air live Sunday, September 19 on CBS and Paramount+. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)