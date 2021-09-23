Sunny is finally out on Amazon Prime Video. Starring Jayasurya in a key role, this one happens to be a Malayalam film. Helmed by Ranjith Sankar, the story of the movie revolves around how Jayasurya's Sunny smuggles himself from Dubai to Kerala, amidst the pandemic. He is also shown as a musician who has failed in his personal and professional life. However, unfortunately, within a few hours after its release on the streaming giant, Sunny has got leaked online. The film is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the show to watch online. Sunny Movie Review: Jayasurya Excels As the Broken Man Caught in the Claustrophobic Solitude of COVID-19 Quarantine (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch Sunny Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a South Indian movie has been leaked online for free watch and download. As almost every film these days falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a movie and these online leaks of popular films need severe action.

Apart from the lead, the film also features several popular names down South including Innocent, Aju Varghese, Sshivada, Siddique, Mamta Mohandas, and others in voice roles. FYI, this flick marks Jayasurya's eighth collaboration with filmmaker Ranjith Sarkar.

