The Handmaid's Tale star Joseph Fiennes, Old star Gael Garcia Bernal and Oscar nominee Paul Raci have boarded the cast of the Netflix film The Mother. Billed as a deadly thriller, the film stars Jennifer Lopez in the lead.

"Army of the Dead" actor Omari Hardwick and newcomer Lucy Paez have also been added to the cast of the film, reported Variety. The movie follows a deadly assassin (Lopez) who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter (Paez) she gave up years ago, while on the run from dangerous men, played by Fiennes and Bernal.

Hardwick is portraying an FBI agent. His character, as well as Raci's, have been described as allies to Lopez's character. Niki Caro, who helmed Disney's "Mulan" remake, will direct "The Mother". "Lovecraft Country" showrunner Misha Green is penning the screenplay, with current revisions by Peter Craig.

"The Mother" will be the first feature under the newly announced creative partnership between Lopez's Nuyorican Productions and Netflix.

Lopez is producing the film with Elaine Goldsmith Thomas for Nuyorican Productions, as well as Roy Lee and Miri Yoon for Vertigo Entertainment, Green and Marc Evans. Benny Medina and Molly Allen will serve as executive producers.

