The Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson penned a sweet Instagram wish for singer Ciara on her 38th birthday, People reported. Wilson captioned the post, "Happy Birthday to my Queen, @ciara. You truly are Heaven-sent, the perfect mother to our children, and God's blessing to me as we get to do life together as Husband & Wife. We are all truly BLESSED!! I'm so grateful that God put you into my life and we've been able to create an amazing (growing) family. God has so much in store for you this year of life and I can't wait to see how much good will come from your presence and joy!!!I Thank Jesus for you every day! I Love You, Mrs. Wilson."

The husband and wife clasped and grinned in the video, which was set to the tune of Ciara and Chris Brown's song "How We Roll", alongside their children Future Zahir, Sienna Princess, and Win Harrison, as per People. Ciara and Wilson are expecting their third child as a couple. The couple already has a daughter, Sienna, and a boy, Win, while Ciara's son with her ex, musician Future, is Future Zahir.

View Russell Wilson's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

Throughout her fourth pregnancy, Ciara has shared regular baby bump updates. The "Level Up" singer shared a photo of herself showing off her pregnancy at Wilson's game against the Green Bay Packers in Colorado on Sunday. 'Sunday Fun Day,' she captioned the photo, which she donned with a white Broncos sweatshirt and her husband's '3' jersey.