Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Actor Pratik Gandhi is all set to take on the role of an intelligence officer in the upcoming espionage series 'Saare Jahan Se Accha.'

Set in the 1970s, the show follows a tense mission where timing, secrecy, and national duty come together in a high-stakes operation. Gandhi stars as the meticulous and resilient intelligence officer Vishnu Shankar in this fictional drama, which offers a gripping, mission-based storyline.

Speaking about his role, Gandhi, in a press note, said, "With Saare Jahan Se Accha, we've built a world that's urgent, intense, intimidating, and full of quiet tension. Playing intelligence officer Vishnu Shankar, someone who walks the tightrope between duty and morality, was one of the most challenging roles I've taken on. I can't wait for the audience to step into this world of espionage with us!"

The series also features actors Sunny Hinduja, Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, and Anup Soni.

It is created by Gaurav Shukla and produced by Bombay Fables.

The story delves into the role of Indian intelligence officers and the risks they take in the shadows, often without public credit or recognition.

'Saare Jahan Se Accha' is directed by Sumit Purohit, with creative direction from Bhavesh Mandalia.

The series will be available to stream on Netflix starting August 13.

Pratik Gandhi was recently seen in 'Phule,' where he portrayed Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, alongside Patralekhaa. The film highlights their fight against caste discrimination and gender inequality. It hit theatres on April 25 this year. (ANI)

