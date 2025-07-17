Bollywood superstar Salman Khan once again proved why he is known as the man with a golden heart. The actor made a dashing appearance at the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) 2025 launch event held in Mumbai on Wednesday, but it wasn’t just his presence that grabbed attention, it was his heart-melting interaction with a little fan that has taken over the internet. ISRL 2025: Salman Khan’s Sweet Gesture Towards Little Fan Amaira at Indian Supercross Racing League Launch Wins the Internet (Watch Video)

Salman Khan Shares a Heartwarming Stage Moment

During the event, Salman spotted a young girl named Amaira, dressed in a cute baby pink frock, standing among the audience. The moment he noticed her, he immediately invited her on stage. What followed was nothing short of adorable. Amaira walked up and after a brief moment, gave Salman a hug. The actor then gently held her hand and made sure she returned safely to her parents. The sweet moment was caught on camera by the paparazzi and soon found its way across social media platforms. But the story doesn’t end there. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Salman Khan Cancels Appearance at Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) 2025 Launch Event in Solidarity With Nation (Watch Video)

Salman Khan Steps out of Bulletproof Car for Little Fan – See Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood Videos (@instantbollywoodvideos)

Cutest Thing on Internet!

A second video, which is now going viral, captured an even more touching gesture by the actor. In the clip, little Amaira is seen waiting near Salman’s bulletproof car. As soon as he noticed her, Salman stepped out of his heavily guarded vehicle just to meet her. He knelt down slightly, smiled at her warmly, and posed for a photo. The soft, genuine way he looked at her melted hearts across the internet. After the photo, he returned to his car—but the internet hasn't stopped buzzing about the gesture. Fans are calling it the “cutest thing on the internet!” and many fans praised Salman’s affectionate nature towards children. Salman is also an investor in ISRL who has made headlines not just for his appearance but for showing that humility and kindness still shine brighter than any spotlight. Salman Khan Reveals 'Battle of Galwan' Will Release in January 2026, Talks About 'Physically Demanding' Ladakh Shoot; Actor Also Confirms 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2' WIP (Watch Video)

Salman Khan Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan Gears Up for the Intense War Drama ‘Battle of Galwan’

On the work front, Salman was last seen in Sikandar, an action-packed drama co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and directed by Ghajini fame AR Murugadoss. Now fans are eagerly awaiting his next film, Battle of Galwan. The first-look poster of the film, shared recently by Salman himself, shows him in an intense avatar, sporting an army uniform with bloodstains and a ferocious gaze. The motion poster includes a powerful tagline: “Over 15,000 feet above sea level, India fought its most brutal battle without firing a single bullet.” While Salman continues to take on powerful roles on-screen, but these off-screen moments of pure love and connection that truly define the superstar. His interaction with Amaira has once again reminded fans of the softer side of the action hero.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2025 12:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).