Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Saba Pataudi shared a throwback picture of her mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore with Saif Ali Khan. In the photo, little Saif is seen being pampered by his mother.

While sharing the cute picture of her brother with the seasoned actress, Saba wrote in the caption on Instagram, "Momma's Baby boy! Lol! The first born....is always the favorite. Hmmn. Online pic shared long back! Sincerely not sure who when...but in nostalgic mood! #oldisgold #bhai #saifalikhan #sharmilatagore #mothersonlove.

Professionally Saba is a jewellery designer and daughter of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore.

On the work front, Sharmila Tagore started her acting career at 14 with Satyajit Ray's acclaimed Bengali drama 'The World of Apu'. She not only established herself in Bengali cinema but also became a prominent star of Bollywood.

She worked in movies such as 'Kashmir Ki Kali', 'Safar', 'Amar Prem', 'Aradhana', 'Daag' and others. From legendary actor Dilip Kumar to Bollywood stars like Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Shammi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Sanjeev Kumar, she acted opposite all these big names in the industry. She was recently seen in the family drama 'Gulmohar.

Saif made his acting debut in 1993 with the movie 'Parampara'. Afterwards, he acted in a number of films including 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Kya Kehna', 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Hum Tum', 'Omkara', 'Bhoot Police', 'Vikram Vedha', and is all set to be seen in 'Adipurush'. (ANI)

