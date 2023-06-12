Adipurush, helmed by acclaimed director Om Raut, is an eagerly anticipated Indian mythological film that has already ignited excitement among fans. The teaser and trailer have left audiences eagerly anticipating the opportunity to witness this epic spectacle on the big screens. Prabhas, renowned for his immense fan following, expressed his gratitude to the director for entrusting him with the titular role. "Thank you Om for giving me this opportunity. We poured our hearts into this film with love and respect. I sincerely hope you enjoy it. Thank you, love you," Prabhas shared, displaying his enthusiasm and dedication to the project. Adipurush Trailer: Netizens Are Mighty Impressed With the Sneak-Peek Into Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan's Epic Saga!.

Kriti Sanon, who plays the role of Janaki, expressed her heartfelt appreciation to Om Raut for considering her for such a significant character. She acknowledged the rarity of actors getting the chance to portray a role like this in their lifetime and felt immensely blessed. Kriti added, "I've endeavored to bring utmost sincerity, belief, and respect to this role. My faith in the character only grew stronger during the filming process. It has been an incredible journey."

Adipurush is produced under the banners of T-Series and Retrophiles. Ahead of the films theatrical release, take a look at some of the key details.

Cast: Adipurush features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, Sunny Singh as Laxman and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman.

Plot: Adipurush chronicles the legendary tale of Lord Rama's divine incarnation and his battle against the mighty Ravana. Set in ancient times, the film delves into the story of Rama, an embodiment of righteousness and devotion, and his unwavering love for his beloved wife, Sita. As Ravana, the antagonist driven by his own desires, plots to abduct Sita, a fierce battle ensues, testing the strength of good against evil and showcasing the triumph of righteousness. Adipurush Trailer: Om Raut Promises a Visual Spectacle as Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan Immortalise Ramayana for Big Screen (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer Here:

Release Date: The film Adipurush is all set to release in theatres on June 16, 2023.

