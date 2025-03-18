Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Actor Sadia Khateeb shared her working experience with John Abraham in Shivam Nair's directorial film 'The Diplomat'.

In a conversation with ANI, she spoke about her experience of sharing screenspace with John, saying, "It was a beautiful experience. He is a fantastic actor, but more he is a fantastic human being. I have always admired and adored him. It was nice working with him."

Directed by Shivam Nair, 'The Diplomat' stars John Abraham in the lead role as JP Singh, a skilled diplomat navigating a high-stakes mission. The film is an intense political thriller that highlights the power of negotiation and intellect over violence and war.

On how it was to work in the film, she added, "It was an inspiring journey. I started reading about it after giving the auditions......as an actor, it was challenging for me but at the same place. It was a big opportunity for me, and I was very happy to get it in the early stage of my career. When I got the project, I didn't thought much about the challenges but was full of gratitude for getting such a chance because, as an actor, you want to play such challenging and meaty roles and do something different and creative. "

Earlier, Abraham shared what drew him to the film, describing it as an "emotional, on-the-edge psychological thriller" rather than just another patriotic story.

He said, "I didn't do the film just because it's patriotic; I did it because it's an emotional, on-the-edge psychological thriller."

Comparing it with the film Argo, the actor added, "It's like a film called Argo, and if you watch that film, it's a true story about the US Embassy in Iran and how they had to get people out. You won't move when you watch that film; you'll just be glued to your seat. That feeling is what I got from The Diplomat."

John also mentioned that the film is not a typical India-Pakistan story and encouraged fans to view it from a "humanitarian angle."

"This is not a typical India-Pakistan film. View it from a humanitarian angle," he added.

Elaborating on the story, director Nair added, "The film is based on a real-life incident. It tells the story of Uzma, a woman from Delhi who went to Malaysia for work, got involved with a Pakistani individual, and ended up trapped in Pakistan. This is the story we are telling."

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar (T-Series), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, and Rajesh Bahl (Wakaoo Films), along with Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma, and Rakesh Dang (Fortune Pictures/Seeta Films).

It was theatrically released on 14 March 2025. (ANI)

