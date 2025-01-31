The facial recognition test of a Bangladeshi national arrested in connection to Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case has come out positive, said Mumbai Police on Friday. Earlier this month, Saif was attacked by an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who entered his home with the intent to commit theft. After a violent confrontation with the accused, Saif sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other body parts. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment following the attack. Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Accused Shariful Islam Shehzad Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody by Bandra Court.

Amid the ongoing investigation into Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case, the Mumbai Police has claimed that they have ample evidence against the arrested accused.

In the latest breakthrough, the Mumbai Police said "Arrested accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad's facial recognition tested positive. As per the test, the person in the CCTV footage and Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad are confirmed to be the same person."

The Police also confirmed that the accused entered India from Bangladesh and stayed at various locations in Kolkata for several days.

Earlier, during a press conference, Paramjit Singh Dahiya, Additional Commissioner of Police, shut down rumours that the fingerprints did not match the accused.

The spokesperson said, "Whenever an accusation is arrested, multiple pieces of evidence are collected against it. We have found much oral, physical, and technical evidence against the accused... We have caught the right person."

As per the police statement, the accused entered the residence of the renowned actor with the intent to commit theft. A case has been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Further, the police stated that the accused was about to flee to his native village in Bangladesh when he was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane.

His advocate, Sandeep Shekhane, denied the police claims and alleged that "no proper investigation" had been conducted so far.

"A police custody for 5 days has been granted. The court has asked the police to submit a report within 5 days. The police have no proof that he is a Bangladeshi. They said that he came here 6 months ago, it is a wrong statement. He has been living here for more than 7 years. His family is in Mumbai... This is a clear-cut violation of 43A. No proper investigation has been done," Shekhane told reporters. After Stabbing Incident, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan Urge Paparazzi To Stop Photographing Their Sons Taimur and Jeh Over Security Concerns.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital after surgery on January 21. Upon returning to his Bandra residence, he waved to the media.