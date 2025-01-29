Saif Ali Khan was attacked in the early hours of January 16 when an unidentified assailant stabbed him six times at his Satguru Sharan residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. After spending five days in recovery, Saif was discharged and later seen outside his residence with heightened security measures. The shocking incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of the actor and his family. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Actor Upgrades Security for Himself, Wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and Their Home Following Knife Attack.

In light of the attack, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have requested paparazzi to refrain from photographing their sons, Taimur and Jeh. Their PR team issued a statement urging photographers not to click the children in public spaces, such as parks, birthday parties or sports centers. They have also requested that paparazzi avoid gathering outside their residence to capture their movements, as reported by TOI. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case Update: Mumbai Police Arrest Bengal Woman Khukhmoni Jahangir From Nadia District.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police continues its investigation into the stabbing, working to identify the attacker and the motive behind the assault.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2025 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).