The Bandra Court in Mumbai has sent Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad, also known as Vijay Das, to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The decision came after the police sought a two-day extension of his custody for further investigation. However, the court denied the request, stating that no fresh evidence had emerged and the investigation appeared complete. The magistrate also noted that the police could seek fresh custody if new developments arise within the permissible period. Shehzad was arrested earlier for allegedly attacking Saif Ali Khan, though further details about the incident remain undisclosed. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Accused Shariful Islam Confesses to Attacking Actor, Say Mumbai Police.

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case

#WATCH | Mumbai's Bandra Court remands accused to 14-day judicial custody in actor Saif Ali Khan stabbing case. Advocate Sandeep Sherkhane representing accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad says," Judicial custody has been given as there was no grounds for granting police… pic.twitter.com/n2PJoK90yN — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025

