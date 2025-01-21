Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI): CCTV cameras are being installed at Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence following an attack by an intruder who entered his home with the alleged intent of theft in the early hours of Thursday.

In the visuals, two men were seen installing CCTV cameras on the balcony of the 'Hum Tum' actor's home. In the clip, a man was seen climbing on the condenser of the air conditioner to reach the ceiling for the installation of the camera.

The accused in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case was apprehended by the Mumbai Police on February 19.

On early Tuesday morning, police officials, along with the accused, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, visited several locations to recreate the crime scene. The accused was first taken to Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence, where the attack occurred. The police team then moved to the National College bus stop and later left the railway station in a police jeep before returning to the Bandra Police Station.

The attack took place last week when the intruder entered the actor's home with alleged intentions of theft. During a confrontation between the intruder and the housemaid, Saif intervened and sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

According to a police statement, various investigation teams were formed to probe the crime, and a case has been registered under Sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

The police revealed that the accused was planning to flee to his native village when he was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane. It was further disclosed that the accused is a native of the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh. The Bandra Holiday Court remanded the accused to five days of police custody on Sunday.

The case was reported by Aleyamma Philip, a 56-year-old staff nurse. The incident occurred around 2:00 AM on January 16, during which Saif Ali Khan sustained serious injuries, including stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

As per the hospital administration, Saif Ali Khan is recovering well and has been moved from the ICU to a normal room. The surgery, which involved removing a 2.5-inch-long blade, was successful.

While the actor is now "out of danger," medical staff are closely monitoring his condition.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is being treated at Lilavati Hospital and is reportedly recovering well. He is expected to be discharged from the hospital today. (ANI)

