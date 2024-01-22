Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan on Monday underwent an elbow surgery after an old injury got aggravated during the shooting of his new movie. The 53-year-old actor was reportedly admitted to the city's Kokilaben Hospital after he injured himself while performing an action sequence on the film. Saif Ali Khan Hospitalised; Hum Tum Star Suffers Fracture - Details Inside!.

"This injury and the surgery that followed is a part of the wear and tear of what we do. "I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well-wishers for their love and concern," Saif said in a statement post surgery without specifying the nature of the injury.

The actor reportedly suffered the injury while shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj-directed Rangoon in 2017. According to a source, the actor was admitted to the hospital on Monday where he underwent elbow surgery. "He is doing well," the insider added. Saif will next be seen in Devara, also starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.