Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Veteran actor Saira Banu recently made her social media debut on July 7, 2023, the 2nd death anniversary of her husband and legendary actor, Dilip Kumar.

In her second post on Instagram, Saira revealed that Dilip liked her in sarees over salwar kameez.

Saira dropped a throwback picture of Dilip and told that the late actor liked to wear white-hued Jodhpuri bush shirts with collars. She captioned the post, "Sahib preferably always wore white in this Jodhpuri collar kind of "Bush" shirts... I requested and got around him to please wear a few colour shades In his shirts... here he is laughing at me saying look!"

She added, "I am wearing a colour... a yellow that you like Saira... but on condition that you promise to wear fluffy Organdy sarees that make you seem more substantial! Not salwar kameez that makes me want to send you to school again!"

Saira Banu married Dilip Kumar in 1966 and fans and supporters have always looked up to their 55 years of marriage as an eternal love story and have showered their love and blessings. Satyajit Ray had also claimed Dilip Kumar was "the ultimate method actor" despite not working with him.

They have been the most iconic couple of all time with terrific on-screen and off-screen chemistryFilms featuring the duo such as 'Gopi and Bairaag', 'Sagina Mahato' and 'Duniya', have always been a treat for the audience. (ANI)

