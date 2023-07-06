Makers of the upcoming drama film Ghoomer on Thursday, unveiled the first look of actors Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi. The first look features Angad and Saiyami dressed up in traditional silver attires and looking at each other. Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher’s First Look From R Balki’s Film Revealed!

The captivating image showcases the chemistry between the duo two actors, hinting at the emotional depth that their characters will bring to the story. The look is a vibrant shot from a song shoot of the film and highlights the lead romantic pair of the film.

Ghoomer promises to be a mesmerising journey of love, emotions, and is a triumphant story of a paraplegic sportsperson played by Saiyami. Audiences can expect an immersive cinematic experience as the film delves deep into the profound aspects of relationships and showcases the delicate nuances of human connection. Ghoomer: Saiyami Kher to Essay Role of Para-Athlete in R Balki's Sports Drama.

Speaking of it, Angad said, "Balki sir has a knack to tell human stories unlike any other filmmaker. He truly invests in writing in depth characters and characters which are in tuned with real life. My character is paired with Saiyami and have an endearing love story in this story of human spirit. I think Balki sir and his team has done a beautiful job of putting together a film that will surely touch the hearts of millions".

Taking to Instagram, Angad Bedi also shared a picture from the sets of 'Ghoomer' on Wednesday and captioned it, ""GHOOMER" Our next... One more with #Rbalki after #luststories2."

Apart from them, the film also stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role.

Meanwhile, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

