Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI): Actor Saiyami Kher is giving her best to bring authenticity to her role as a firefighter in the upcoming film 'Agni', directed by Rahul Dholakia. She shared her experience of getting trained with real-life firefighters for her project.

"As an actor with every film I have done I have gotten to learn a new skill. And I take immense pride in that. Be it horse riding for 'Mirzya', counting notes like a banker for choked, cricket for ghoomer and now firefighting for 'Agni'. Preparing for this role was deeply inspiring and exciting," said Saiyami in a statement.

She elaborated about her preparation work and said, "Preparing for this role was deeply inspiring and exciting. Spending time with real firefighters gave me an understanding of how little I knew about firefighters in our city and what all they have to endure. The number of female firefighters also was an eye opener."

Terming her experience as "exciting", she said, "The training sessions were very exciting. I learned how to handle equipment, did the drills the firefighter do. Seeing the sacrifices these men and women make every day often at great risk to themselves was incredibly humbling. We want people witness the world of firefighters and the bravery it takes to do what they do. I wish and hope we have done justice to their commitment."

Recently, the trailer of Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu-starrer 'Agni' has been unveiled. Makers described the film as a "cinematic salute to the fearless spirit, honor, and sacrifices of firefighters."

Directed and written by Rahul Dholakia, the Excel Entertainment production also features Saiyami Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah in pivotal roles.

Sharing details about the film, Rahul Dholakia said earlier, "With 'Agni', I am thrilled to bring a story to life that not only celebrates the bravery of our firefighters but also delves into their emotional journeys. Firefighters are real-life heroes who go beyond battling fires--they rescue lives, respond to disasters, and take on countless high-risk challenges with unwavering dedication. Their courage often puts them in challenging and dangerous situations, sometimes intensified by our own actions."

He added, "This story is a tribute to their sacrifice, loyalty, and resilience, and I hope it inspires audiences to recognize and appreciate these selfless protectors in our society."'Agni' will be out on Prime Video on December 6. (ANI)

