Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): Yuva Sena politician Rahul Kanal had a star-studded wedding ceremony on Friday.

From superstar Salman Khan to 'Bigg Boss' fame Abdu Rozik, a slew of celebrities marked their presence at Rahul Kanal's wedding.

Also Read | Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons and The Family Guy Coming Up with More Seasons, Deets Inside.

Salman looked dapper in a blue shirt paired with black pants. Salman's brother Sohail Khan and sisters Alvira Khan, with husband Atul Agnihotri and Arpita Khan were also spotted at the function.

Sohail opted for a white pathani suit set, while Alvira and Arpita looked beautiful in ethnic suits.

Also Read | Ram Lakhan Turns 34: Jackie Shroff Celebrates His Film With Anil Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia With Throwback Pics.

Several pictures have been doing the rounds in which Salman and his family are seen posing with the groom.

Rahul also touched Salman's feet and sought his blessings.

TV actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij also attended the wedding with their daughter Tara. Mumbai paps also spotted Arti Singh and Maniesh Paul at the function.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman was recently seen in an extended cameo in 'Pathaan', which stars Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

In the upcoming months, he will be seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', which is set to hit the theatres on Eid. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam.

He also has 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif in his kitty. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)