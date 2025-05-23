Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan cheered for actor Sooraj Pancholi by sharing a picture featuring their strong bond ahead of his movie release 'Kesari Veer'.

Salman Khan never hesitates to show support or appreciation for his loved ones on social media. This time, he came out in support of actor Sooraj Pancholi, who made his debut with the film 'Hero' made under the banner of Salman Khan Productions.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor shared a montage-style video featuring images of himself with Pancholi, set to the soulful track 'Main Hoon Hero Tera' which was sung by Salman Khan himself.

While sharing the photo, Salman penned his best wishes for Pancholi on his big screen return with the movie Kesari Veer, which was released today.

"Abhi raat hai, subah Sooraj chamkega (It's night, morning sun will shine)," wrote Salman Khan.

As per a press note, Kesari Veer delves into the inspiring tale of unsung warriors who fought and sacrificed their lives to protect the Somnath Temple from invaders in the 14th century AD.

Apart from Sooraj, the film also stars Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and Akanksha Sharma in key roles.

Helmed by director Prince Dhiman, the film is produced by veteran producer Kanu Chauhan.

The film is set to hit theatres on May 23.

On the professional front, Salman Khan was last seen in action drama 'Sikandar', where he starred alongside Rashmika Mandanna. (ANI)

