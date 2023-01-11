As the Telugu film, RRR picked up a Golden Globe award on Wednesday, actor Salman Khan congratulated the team for winning the Best Original Song award for the song "Naatu Naatu". Taking to Twitter, Salman Khan wrote, "Congratulations team #RRR for a well deserved win at the #GoldenGlobes2023 for #NatuNatu @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999." Replying to the tweet, SS Rajamouli wrote, "Thank you Sir." Amul Shares Topical Tribute Celebrating RRR's Win for 'Naatu Naatu' at Golden Globe Awards 2023.

Salman Khan on RRR Win

"Naatu Naatu" won the award for Best Original Score at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. "Naatu Naatu" a dance number featuring stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan was pitted against Taylor Swift's "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing, "Ciao Papa" from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick, and "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, performed by Rihanna. Naatu Naatu was shot in Ukraine over a period of 20 days. It took 43 retakes before the final cut of the song was approved.

This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this RRR mass anthem a perfect dance craze. The song was also released in Hindi as "Naacho Naacho", in Tamil as "Naattu Koothu", in Kannada as "Halli Naatu" and in Malayalam as "Karinthol". RRR: The Lego Movie Director Christopher Miller Praises SS Rajamouli’s Film, Says ‘Felt like Michael Bay, Baz Luhrmann, Stephen Chow Teamed Up!’

Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra. Meanwhile, RRR's director SS Rajamouli and the film's lead stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan marked their presence at the 2023 Golden Globes ceremony along with 'Naatu Naatu' composer MM Keeravani.