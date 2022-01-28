Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): Superstar Salman Khan has once again turned singer. He is all set to come up with a new song titled 'Dance With Me'.

On Friday, Salman took to Instagram and unveiled the teaser of the peppy track.

"Ready, get set, party! #DanceWithMeTeaser out now. Song releases tomorrow. @BeingSalmanKhan @SajidMusicKhan @adityadevmusic #KaranRawat," he captioned the post.

Fans were left excited after seeing the teaser.

"Bhai is back. Can't wait for the song," a social media user commented.

"Woaah. Love how you sing," another one wrote.

Previously, Salman has sung popular songs like 'Main Hoon Hero Tera', 'Pyaar Karona', 'Tere Bina', and 'Bhai Bhai'. (ANI)

